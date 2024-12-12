



SAAB has announced that it will showcase its Gripen-E fighter aircraft at Aero India 2025, marking its second consecutive appearance at the event. The Gripen-E, a lightweight, single-engine supersonic fighter, will be featured in a Full Scale Replica (FSR) format during the air show scheduled from February 10 to 14 in Bengaluru. This announcement was made during the Bangalore Security Dialogue, where the replica is currently on display.





The Gripen-E is designed for advanced air forces and incorporates state-of-the-art technologies, including the GE F414G engine, an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, and an InfraRed Search and Track System (IRST). It also features advanced electronic warfare capabilities and a cockpit equipped with a Wide Area Display (WAD) that enhances pilot decision-making by presenting information in an intuitive format.





Kent Ake Molin, Head of "Gripen for India Program", expressed enthusiasm about participating in Aero India 2025 and highlighted the importance of engaging in dialogues regarding the aircraft's capabilities and potential contributions to India's defense12. SAAB is also notable for being the only global company to receive approval from the Indian government for 100% ownership of an Indian-based operation, which includes manufacturing the shoulder-launched Carl Gustaf M4 under the "Make in India" initiative.





Kent Ake Molin, discussed SAAB's plans for the upcoming Aero India 2025, which will take place in Bengaluru from February 10 to 14, 2025. He mentioned that while the company is still determining whether the Gripen-E aircraft will participate in the flying display, they are actively working with event organizers on their plans for the show.





Gripen-E Overview





The Gripen-E is a contender for India's procurement of 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA), a project initiated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) through a Request For Information (RFI) issued in April 2019. This procurement requires that the aircraft be manufactured in India with significant technology transfer. Molin emphasized that the Gripen-E offers advanced capabilities and cost-efficiency, positioning it as one of the most competitive options available. He stated that SAAB is prepared to deliver "the world’s largest transfer of technology program in the history of aerospace," which aligns with India's goals for indigenous defence manufacturing.





Technological Features





The Gripen-E is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, including:



