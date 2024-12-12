



On December 11, 2024, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) received the iBooster green propulsion system, a significant advancement designed for satellites weighing between 100 to 500 kg. This innovative technology was developed by the Mumbai-based start-up Manastu Space Technologies and is aimed at enhancing satellite operations such as orbit raising, station-keeping, and deorbiting.





Key Features of the iBooster System





Eco-Friendly Fuel: The iBooster utilises a proprietary hydrogen peroxide-based fuel, which is noted for being safer and more sustainable than traditional toxic fuels.





Enhanced Performance: This propulsion system promises improved efficiency and reliability, crucial for DRDO's satellite missions, thereby contributing to India's defence capabilities.





Research and Development Support: The project was backed by DRDO's Technology Development Fund (TDF), showcasing the collaboration between start-ups and national defence initiatives.





The iBooster green propulsion system developed by Manastu Space Technologies represents a significant advancement in satellite propulsion technology, particularly when compared to traditional systems. Here are the key differences:

Fuel Type

iBooster utilises a hydrogen peroxide-based fuel, which is safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly. This fuel choice enhances overall performance while minimizing environmental impact.

Traditional System often rely on toxic propellants such as hydrazine, which pose safety risks during handling and operation. These conventional fuels can also lead to greater environmental concerns due to their hazardous nature.

Efficiency And Performance

iBooster is designed for satellites weighing between 100–500 kg, it offers improved efficiency and reliability for critical operations like orbit raising, station-keeping, and deorbiting. The system's design includes an optimised thruster configuration for enhanced precision.

Traditional Systems while effective, many conventional propulsion systems are bulkier and less efficient in terms of fuel usage and operational capabilities, often requiring more complex setups to achieve similar results.

Development and Innovation

iBooster represents a culmination of four years of research and development, supported by DRDO's Technology Development Fund. This reflects a strong emphasis on innovation and collaboration within India's aerospace sector.

Many established traditional systems have not seen significant innovations in recent years, often relying on decades-old technologies that may not meet modern sustainability standards or efficiency requirements.

Cost Effectiveness

iBooster by using a more efficient fuel type and advanced technology, the iBooster system is expected to be more cost-effective over its operational lifetime compared to traditional systems that may incur higher costs due to fuel handling and disposal.

Traditional Systems typically involve higher operational costs associated with toxic fuel management and potential environmental remediation efforts post-mission.





The delivery of the iBooster system marks a milestone for Manastu Space Technologies, reflecting its commitment to creating greener and more efficient solutions for space exploration. Co-founder Tushar Jadhav emphasized that this collaboration highlights the strength of innovation in advancing India's aerospace sector. The technology is set to be tested in space during an upcoming mission of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) by ISRO, which will further demonstrate its capabilities on a global stage.







