The Drishti-10 Starliner is a MALE Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) developed by Adani Defence and Aerospace in collaboration with Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems. This drone is a variant of the Hermes-900 platform and boasts a high degree of indigenous content—approximately 70%—which aligns with India's "Make in India" initiative aimed at boosting domestic defence manufacturing capabilities.

India is making significant strides in developing indigenous Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drones, particularly with the recent introduction of the Drishti-10 Starliner. This drone, which is set to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces, particularly in intelligence gathering and offensive operations, represents a major step towards self-reliance in defence technology.





These specifications make the Drishti-10 suitable for various roles, including Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), as well as potential offensive operations if weaponized.





The introduction of the Drishti-10 is crucial for several reasons:





The drone will significantly improve India's surveillance along its borders, particularly with Pakistan, addressing security concerns in that region. It is expected to be deployed in strategic locations such as Porbandar for maritime surveillance and in Punjab for border monitoring.





The drone's high level of indigenous manufacturing not only reduces dependency on foreign technology but also fosters local industry growth. The collaboration with Elbit Systems allows for knowledge transfer and skill development within India's defence sector.





The Drishti-10 is designed to be adaptable to various mission profiles due to its modular payload capabilities. It can carry advanced sensors for ISR missions or be equipped for electronic warfare and other specialized tasks.





In addition to the Drishti-10, India is pursuing multiple avenues to enhance its UAV capabilities:





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on another MALE UAV called Tapas, which aims to complement existing systems.





India is also considering acquiring over 30 MQ-9 Reaper drones from the United States to further bolster its aerial capabilities.





The integration of these advanced UAVs into India's military framework signifies a robust commitment to enhancing national security through indigenous innovation and technological advancement. Overall, the Drishti-10 Starliner marks a pivotal development in India's defence landscape, promising improved operational readiness and strategic advantage in various military operations.







