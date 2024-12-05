



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently praised the "centuries-old" ties between India and Kuwait during a meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. This meeting took place on December 3-4, 2024, as part of Jaishankar's visit to Kuwait, which aimed to strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors.





Jaishankar emphasised the historical bonds of goodwill and friendship that have characterised India-Kuwait relations, noting that these ties are now evolving into a more contemporary partnership. He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome he received and highlighted the significant presence of Indian nationals in Kuwait, who make up about 30% of the country's workforce.





The discussions between the two foreign ministers covered a wide range of topics including political cooperation, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people contacts. Jaishankar's visit also aimed to review ongoing bilateral engagements and explore opportunities for further collaboration on regional and international issues of mutual interest.





This meeting underscores the commitment of both nations to enhance their longstanding relationship and address contemporary challenges collaboratively.







