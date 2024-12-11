



India has successfully evacuated 75 Indian nationals from Syria amid escalating turmoil following the recent overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad's government. The operation was executed on December 10, 2024, just two days after rebel forces took control of Damascus, marking a significant shift in the country's political landscape.





The group included 44 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir, who were stranded in Saida Zainab, a site of religious significance for many Indian Muslims.





The evacuation was coordinated by the Indian embassies in Damascus and Beirut, following an assessment of the security situation and requests from Indian nationals in Syria. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that the safety and security of Indian citizens abroad is a top priority.





All evacuees have safely crossed into Lebanon and are expected to return to India via available commercial flights. The MEA has advised remaining Indian nationals in Syria to stay in contact with the embassy for updates and assistance.





The evacuation comes at a time when Syria is experiencing significant unrest. Following the fall of Assad's regime, which had been in power for nearly 14 years, the situation remains volatile. The MEA is closely monitoring developments in Syria and advocates for a peaceful resolution led by the Syrian people.







