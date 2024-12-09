



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the strategic significance of the Gulf region for India during his address at the 20th IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain. He described the Gulf as a critical bridge between Asia and Europe, highlighting its role in global connectivity and trade.





Jaishankar pointed out that India's relationship with Gulf nations has deepened significantly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, expanding beyond traditional areas of trade and energy to include investments, technology, security, and connectivity.





Jaishankar also expressed optimism regarding the I2U2 grouping, which comprises India, Israel, the UAE, and the United States. This initiative aims to foster cooperation in various sectors, including water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security. The grouping seeks to mobilize private sector investment to enhance infrastructure and promote sustainable development within these areas. He noted that regular meetings among member countries have been instrumental in identifying collaborative opportunities.





In addition to discussing economic ties, Jaishankar addressed pressing geopolitical issues in the region, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza. He called for an immediate ceasefire and emphasized India's commitment to humanitarian efforts in Palestine. His remarks reflect India's broader strategy of balancing its economic interests with diplomatic relations in a region marked by instability and conflict.







