



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has clarified that recent foreign media reports regarding a resolution tabled by Pakistan in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) are misleading. According to MEA sources, the resolution, which was adopted without a vote, does not mention Jammu and Kashmir at all.





This resolution is an annual initiative by Pakistan, typically addressing the "Universal Realization of the Right of Peoples to Self-determination." While Pakistan has claimed that the resolution highlights the plight of people in "Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," Indian officials have firmly stated that such assertions are unfounded and misrepresent the content of the resolution.





The UN General Assembly (UNGA) is the main policy-making organ of the Organization. Comprising all Member States, it provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations. Each of the 193 Member States of the United Nations has an equal vote.





The work of the United Nations General Assembly's Third Committee, particularly during its recent sessions, has focused significantly on human rights issues. This committee plays a crucial role in examining human rights questions, including reviewing reports from the special procedures of the Human Rights Council, which was established in 2006.





The MEA emphasized that the resolution's adoption is routine and does not alter India's position on Jammu and Kashmir, which it maintains is an integral part of India.







