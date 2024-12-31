



Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed has publicly dismissed a report by the Washington Post alleging that the opposition, particularly linked to the current President Mohamed Muizzu, sought assistance from India's intelligence agency, RAW, to orchestrate a plot against his administration. Nasheed characterized the claims as "baseless" and emphasized that such narratives should not be entertained in the context of domestic politics in the Maldives.





The report suggested that there were attempts to solicit Indian support in a bid to destabilize Muizzu's government. However, Nasheed, who is a prominent figure in the Maldivian Democratic Party and has a history of advocating for democratic processes, urged against involving foreign entities in local political matters, reiterating his commitment to a sovereign Maldives free from external interference.





This dismissal comes amid ongoing political tensions in the Maldives, where foreign policy, particularly regarding India, has become a contentious issue following Muizzu's election victory. The opposition's alleged dealings have sparked discussions about national sovereignty and political integrity within the country.





ANI







