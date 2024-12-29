



Frequent GPS interference, particularly through jamming and spoofing, has become a significant concern in regions near India's borders with Pakistan and Myanmar. This interference is primarily driven by geopolitical conflicts and the rising use of drone technology for illicit activities.





GPS Interference Near India-Pakistan Border





India has recently intensified its border security measures, particularly along the Punjab border with Pakistan, by deploying GPS jamming technology. This strategy aims to disrupt the navigation systems of drones used by smugglers to transport contraband, including narcotics and small arms, into Indian territory. Reports indicate that the level of GPS interference in this area has been ranked above 10%, signifying a high level of jamming activity designed to thwart drone operations. The Border Security Force (BSF) has noted a substantial increase in drone sightings, with hundreds reported annually, which has led to the recovery of various illegal goods.





The deployment of these jamming systems is part of a broader initiative to enhance border security through both kinetic and non-kinetic measures. While effective against drone threats, this jamming can also interfere with civilian GPS usage, affecting navigation for vehicles and aviation in the region.





GPS Jamming In Myanmar





Myanmar has emerged as a hotspot for GPS jamming in Asia. Reports indicate that the military junta has been using electronic jammers to disrupt GPS signals as part of their operations against insurgent groups since the military coup in 2021. This includes efforts to prevent remote-detonated explosives from being triggered by disrupting communication signals. Areas in southern Myanmar have been particularly affected, with significant interference reported that can lead to dangerous situations for aircraft during critical phases of flight.





The conflict in Myanmar has led to increased military activity and the use of drones for both surveillance and combat operations, further complicating the situation regarding GPS signal integrity. The widespread jamming not only affects military operations but also poses risks to civilian aviation and navigation systems.





The ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, as well as internal conflicts within Myanmar, have resulted in heightened instances of GPS interference through jamming and spoofing. These developments underscore the challenges faced by security forces in managing border integrity while also safeguarding civilian navigation systems. As drone technology continues to evolve, both countries are likely to enhance their countermeasures against these emerging threats.





