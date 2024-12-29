



The development of Silicon Carbide (SiC) chips is poised to be a significant milestone in India's ambitions to establish a robust semiconductor industry. As the country aims for self-sufficiency in semiconductor manufacturing, SiC technology is emerging as a cornerstone due to its applications in high-power and energy-efficient sectors, particularly in electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy, and industrial electronics.





The SiC market in India was valued at approximately $41.36 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to about $93.94 million by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for power electronics, which are crucial for optimizing energy usage in various applications.





Several Indian companies are leading the charge in SiC technology:





L&T Semiconductor Technologies Ltd. (LTSCT): They are working on both SiC and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies, focusing on high-frequency and high-power devices. LTSCT collaborates with global foundries like TSMC and Global Foundries for chip manufacturing.





Continental Device India Pvt. Ltd. (CDIL): CDIL has been manufacturing SiC devices for three years, exporting products like SiC MOSFETs and Schottky Barrier Diodes to multiple countries. These devices are integral to automotive applications, renewable energy systems, and industrial electronics.





Zoho Corporation: The company is exploring semiconductor fabrication with an emphasis on SiC technology, pending government approvals for a silicon carbide fab.





Applications Driving Demand





SiC chips are essential for several sectors:





Automotive: Used in electric vehicles for efficient power management, enhancing driving range and reducing charging times.





Renewable Energy: Critical for power backup systems, solar inverters, and grid-scale energy storage solutions.





Industrial Electronics: Applied in motor drives, power converters, and automation systems.





Additionally, the expansion of 5G networks is expected to increase the demand for SiC semiconductors in telecommunications, where they facilitate efficient power amplification and signal processing.





India's semiconductor strategy includes establishing domestic production capabilities to reduce reliance on imports—currently at 95%—and enhance its position in global supply chains. The government’s support for initiatives like the Shakti semiconductor fabrication plant, which will focus on advanced chips including SiC, signifies a commitment to bolstering national security and technological independence.





The advancement of Silicon Carbide technology represents a critical step forward for India’s semiconductor aspirations, aligning with global trends towards electrification and sustainable energy solutions.





