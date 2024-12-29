



India's warship building sector is experiencing significant growth, highlighted by recent developments from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). On December 20, 2024, MDL delivered two advanced warships to the Indian Navy: the INS Nilgiri, the first of the Project 17A class stealth frigates, and the INS Surat, the fourth of the Project 15B class guided missile destroyers. Both vessels have been designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and constructed at MDL, showcasing cutting-edge technology and enhanced stealth capabilities.





Recent Deliveries And Upcoming Launches





INS Nilgiri: This frigate features advanced design concepts that improve survivability, manoeuvrability, and stealth. Its construction reflects India's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





INS Surat: As part of the guided missile destroyer fleet, this ship enhances India's naval capabilities with sophisticated weaponry and systems.





Additionally, MDL is preparing to launch the INS Vagsheer, the sixth and final Kalvari-class submarine, which is expected to be commissioned in early January 2025. The Vagsheer submarine is built under Project 75 in collaboration with France's Naval Group and is designed for various missions including anti-surface warfare and intelligence gathering.





Industry Outlook





The Indian shipbuilding industry is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase from a valuation of $1.12 billion in 2024 to over $8 billion by 2033. This growth is driven by government initiatives aimed at enhancing self-reliance in defence production and expanding naval capabilities. The Indian Navy plans to add more than 180 vessels by 2030, creating significant opportunities for domestic shipyards like MDL and others involved in defence manufacturing.





India's warship building sector is not only expanding its capabilities through recent deliveries but also setting the stage for future advancements that align with national security objectives and global maritime challenges.





