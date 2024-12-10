



Genasys Inc. has announced a significant renewal agreement worth $3.35 million for the maintenance of Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD) utilized by the Indian Navy. This three-year agreement marks the third contract under which Genasys will provide maintenance services at in-country facilities, reflecting a continued partnership that began in 2010, during which Genasys has secured a total of $13.8 million in maintenance agreements for the Indian Navy's LRAD systems.





LRAD by Genasys is the global leader and de facto standard of Acoustic Hailing Devices. Featuring Genasys’ Advanced Driver and Waveguide technology, LRAD systems broadcast audible voice messages with incomparable clarity over long distances and above loud background noise. From combat and counterinsurgency to disaster response and humanitarian assistance, LRAD systems provide defence forces with the clear communication and escalation of force capabilities critical for mission success.





The LRAD systems are crucial for various naval operations, including anti-piracy and maritime security, especially as regional tensions rise over territorial disputes. Genasys' CEO, Richard Danforth, emphasized the growing global demand for LRADs, which are essential for effective communication and conflict de-escalation in challenging environments.





Genasys is recognized as a leader in protective communications, providing advanced acoustic hailing devices that deliver clear voice messages over long distances, making them invaluable for defence and emergency response scenarios.







