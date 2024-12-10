



India and Russia are set to enhance their collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and space exploration, as emphasized by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the commissioning of the stealth frigate INS Tushil in Kaliningrad, Russia. This event marks a significant milestone in the long-standing strategic partnership between the two nations.





The INS Tushil, a multi-role stealth frigate, was officially commissioned on December 9, 2024. Singh described this event as a testament to India's growing maritime strength and a reflection of the deep friendship between India and Russia. He noted that the commissioning represents a new era of cooperation, leveraging each country's expertise in various advanced fields including AI and cybersecurity.





Singh highlighted that both nations are prioritizing collaboration in "new and unexplored areas." This includes not only military cooperation but also advancements in technology sectors such as AI and space. The bilateral relationship is characterized by mutual trust and shared values, which are crucial for navigating contemporary global challenges.





The partnership is expected to foster joint efforts in developing technologies that enhance national security and defence capabilities. This includes initiatives in biotechnology, quantum technologies, and cyber-physical systems. The ongoing discussions also aim to establish frameworks for cooperation in counter-terrorism and cybersecurity.





The commissioning of INS Tushil follows a series of agreements between India and Russia aimed at strengthening military ties. This includes previous collaborations on various defence projects and technology transfers, which have been vital for India's defence modernization efforts.





The commissioning of INS Tushil not only symbolises enhanced naval capabilities for India but also sets the stage for deeper technological collaboration with Russia in critical areas such as AI and cybersecurity, reflecting both nations' commitment to advancing their strategic partnership.







