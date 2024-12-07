

The Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme has successfully facilitated the development of various innovative technologies aimed at enhancing India's defence capabilities. Here are some notable technologies developed under the TDF scheme:

A Pune-based start-up developed an Innovative Simulator for Unmanned Vehicles (Combat Robotics), which supports multiple types of unmanned vehicles, including ground, underwater, surface, and aerial vehicles. This simulator serves as a critical tool for agencies working on autonomous systems.





Virtual Sensors for Aero Gas Turbine Engine Health Monitoring: Developed by ChiStats Labs in Pune, this technology focuses on monitoring the health of gas turbine engines, enhancing operational reliability and safety.





NewSpace Research and Technologies Pvt. Ltd. created an autonomous drone capable of functioning as a first responder in enclosed or indoor environments, even under zero light conditions. This technology is particularly useful for search and rescue operations.





The TDF has supported the development of various components such as the Video Processing/Switching Board (AVPSM Card) for advanced military aircraft and Self-Regulating JT Cooler for Missile Seekers, which enhance the performance and efficiency of military systems.





Technologies like Composite (Carbon) Materials have been developed for various applications, including seawater pumps designed for military use, showcasing significant potential for import substitution and cost savings.





The TDF has also facilitated advancements in propulsion systems for small satellites, contributing to India's capabilities in space technology and satellite operations.





These technologies not only demonstrate the innovative spirit encouraged by the TDF but also align with India's strategic goals of self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The successful implementation of these projects reflects the potential of MSMEs and start-ups to contribute significantly to national defence technology.







