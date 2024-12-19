



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to begin deliveries of new Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF) starting in April 2027. This announcement follows the signing of a contract on December 12, 2024, for the procurement of 12 Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft at a total cost of ₹13,500 crore (approximately $1.6 billion) as part of India's initiative towards self-reliance in defence production.





To fulfil this contract, HAL is reactivating its production line for the Su-30MKI at its facility in Nashik, which has a history of manufacturing various aircraft, including MiG variants and previous Sukhoi models. Preparatory work has already commenced, with local vendors supplying most structural components while some materials will be sourced from Russia.





The IAF’s Su-30s will also be upgraded by HAL at a cost of around ₹65,000 Crores.





The engines will be built in Koraput from raw material stage with transfer of technology from Russia, and only some spares, forgings and castings are expected to be imported. By the time the deliveries are completed, the engines will have an indigenous content of up to 63%. HAL will supply 30 AL-31FP engines every year from its Koraput facility in Odisha, with the delivery being completed in eight years.





The IAF currently operates a fleet of approximately 260 Sukhoi-30s, and these additional aircraft are intended to replace those lost due to accidents and enhance the operational capabilities of the force.





In addition to the new aircraft deliveries, HAL is also embarking on an extensive upgrade program for the existing fleet of Sukhoi-30s, estimated to cost around ₹65,000 crore. This upgrade will include advanced features such as the indigenous Uttam AESA radar, enhanced electronic warfare systems, and new weaponry capabilities.





The upgrades aim to significantly extend the operational lifespan and combat effectiveness of the IAF's Sukhoi fleet, ensuring they remain competitive against modern threats for decades to come.







