



China is set to launch a rocket tomorrow, December 20, 2024, carrying a satellite that will likely fly over Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). This information was confirmed by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND), which noted that the launch will occur from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan Province, China.





This upcoming launch is part of a series of similar activities by China, with at least a dozen satellites launched over or near Taiwan's ADIZ in the past two years. However, the MND emphasized that these launches have not posed a direct threat to Taiwan's security, as the rockets typically exit the Earth's atmosphere before reaching Taiwanese airspace.





In response to increased military activity in the region, including recent incursions by Chinese military aircraft and naval vessels, Taiwan's armed forces are maintaining a heightened state of readiness. They have been actively monitoring the situation using mission aircraft and coastal missile systems.







