



Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a high-level security meeting focused on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on December 19, 2024. This meeting will take place in the national capital and aims to address critical security issues in the region, particularly in light of ongoing challenges related to terrorism and regional stability.





The meeting will include prominent officials, Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary, Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Tapan Deka and Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi





Senior officers from the Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will also be present.





The discussions will focus on, reviewing strategies to ensure peace and stability in J&K.





Revisiting successful security plans like the area domination plan and zero terror plan, which have been effective in the Kashmir valley and are now being considered for implementation in the Jammu region.





Addressing the persistent demand for the restoration of statehood to J&K, which was downgraded to a Union Territory in 2019.





Context: This meeting follows a similar review conducted by Shah on June 16, 2024, and comes amid heightened concerns over security incidents in the region. The Central Government is committed to a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and aims to enhance coordination among various security agencies to effectively tackle threats.







