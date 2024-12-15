



General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, participated virtually in the 2nd Land Forces Summit 2024, which took place in Japan on December 14, 2024. This summit gathered army chiefs and senior military leaders from various nations, including Japan, the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and South Korea.





In his address, Gen Dwivedi emphasized India's commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. He discussed India's strategic perspective regarding security in the Indian Ocean Region and highlighted the necessity of enhancing multinational defense cooperation among participating nations. His remarks came in light of increasing global concerns over China's military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.





The summit served as a platform for exchanging ideas on fostering greater defence collaboration aimed at ensuring peaceful coexistence in the region. It provided an opportunity for nations to address shared security challenges and explore cooperative strategies.







