



In the early 1970s, Pakistan made a significant but lesser-known attempt to replicate India's Cirus reactor design, an acronym for Canada India Reactor Utility Services, which played a crucial role in India's nuclear weapons development. The Cirus reactor, operational since 1960 at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Trombay, was a 40 MW thermal neutron research facility built with Canadian assistance. It was instrumental in producing plutonium for India's first nuclear test, known as Smiling Buddha, conducted in 1974.





Background of Pakistan's Initiative





The revelation of Pakistan's efforts to copy the Cirus reactor comes from Feroz H. Khan, a key figure in Pakistan's nuclear program. In his book "Eating Grass: The Making Of The Pakistani Bomb," he recounts how Munir Ahmed Khan, then a prominent nuclear official in Pakistan, met with Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in 1965. During this meeting, they discussed the urgency of developing a nuclear weapons program in response to India's advancements in nuclear technology. This meeting catalysed Pakistan's strategic shift towards its own nuclear capabilities.





The Secret Copying Effort





According to Khan, a covert team was established to replicate the Cirus design. This team was led by Sardar Ali Khan and included members who worked on various aspects of the reactor's design and engineering. Despite their efforts, Feroz Khan expressed doubts about the feasibility of successfully copying the Cirus reactor due to fundamental differences between Cirus and Pakistan's existing Karachi Nuclear Power Complex (KANUPP) design.





Khan noted that while they attempted to adapt the Cirus design for their needs, there were significant challenges that could hinder this initiative. The project aimed at gaining technological independence while navigating international scrutiny regarding nuclear proliferation.





Feroz H. Khan's disclosure about Pakistan's attempt to replicate India's Cirus reactor design, although made over a decade ago, has gained renewed significance following the recent announcement of U.S. sanctions targeting Pakistan's ballistic missile development program. These sanctions specifically focus on the National Development Complex, a state-run entity involved in missile development, marking a notable shift in U.S. policy towards Pakistan's military capabilities.





Strategic Implications





The attempt to copy the Cirus reactor underscores the competitive nature of nuclear development in South Asia. It reflects Pakistan's strategic goal of achieving technological self-sufficiency amid regional security dynamics influenced by India's nuclear capabilities. The implications of these developments have been significant for both countries and have shaped their respective foreign policies and military strategies over the decades.





Recent discussions around this topic have gained traction due to renewed U.S. sanctions targeting Pakistan's missile development programs, emphasizing concerns over its advancing military technology and potential implications for regional stability.







