Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract with Hindustan Shipbuilding Limited (HSL) to supply its electric replenishment-at-sea equipment for its Fleet Support Ships program.





The Indian Navy's Fleet Support Ships (FSS) are a new class of five large replenishment vessels designed to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy.





Kongsberg Maritime’s Replenishment-at-Sea (RAS) technology enhances naval logistics by offering faster, safer, and more reliable supply operations at sea. The advanced electric RAS system improves operational efficiency and safety, crucial for naval vessels during extended missions.





Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, President, Kongsberg Maritime, added: “To have secured the contract to supply our electric Replenishment-at-Sea systems to the Indian Navy’s Fleet Support Ships program is significant for Kongsberg Maritime, and we are delighted to have been selected for this major shipbuilding program.





“Our RAS technology supports critical operations for many of the world’s navies, and through the development of our electric system, we offer mission critical capability enhancing operational readiness, extending range and providing a sustainable and responsive solution for the Indian Navy. We look forward to working with HSL in delivering our technology for these impressive ships, and to continuing our long relationship with the Indian Navy as they expand their future fleet.”





Annette Holte, Kongsberg Maritime, Country Manager – India, said: “We are honoured by the trust Hindustan Shipyard Limited, and the Indian Navy have placed in us through this contract. This partnership underscores our commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative, as we continue to develop a robust supply chain and local capabilities. By aligning with India’s strategic vision Atmanirbhar Bharat, we aim to be a reliable partner, providing high-quality, locally sourced solutions that meet the stringent requirements of the Indian defence sector."





After signing the contract, Commodore (IN Retd) Hemant Khatri, Chairman & Managing Director, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, stated that: "Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) is delighted to partner with Kongsberg Maritime, selected as the supplier through competitive tendering process for the advanced Replenishment-at-Sea (RAS) systems for the five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) being built for the Indian Navy.





“One of the cornerstones of this project is its emphasis on indigenisation, with more than 50% indigenous content. This aligns seamlessly with the Indian government’s strategic vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) and underscores HSL’s commitment to fostering self-sufficiency in defence production. This project is not only a technological leap forward but also a catalyst for economic growth, as it will facilitate the transfer of cutting-edge technology to India and create substantial employment opportunities for local industries.”





The contract with HSL will see Kongsberg provide a full range of replenishment and refuelling capability. This includes electric winches, moveable high points, masts and the ancillary equipment that will connect the FSS ships with other vessels during replenishment operations.





Also included is an astern refuelling system, which enables refuelling when abeam replenishment isn’t possible.





The RAS system will be used to transfer solid loads up to 2 tonnes, and for liquids such as fuel and drinking water.







