



The hypersonic arms race is intensifying as nations, particularly the United States, India, China, and Russia, accelerate their development and testing of hypersonic missile technologies. These weapons, capable of exceeding speeds of Mach 5 (over 3,800 miles per hour), are reshaping military strategies and global defence postures.





Key Developments In Hypersonic Weapons





India

India has recently achieved a significant milestone in its military capabilities with the successful test of its first long-range hypersonic missile. This test was conducted on November 16, 2024, from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. The missile is designed to carry various payloads over distances greater than 1,500 kilometers and is capable of flying at speeds exceeding Mach 5, specifically at Mach 6 during the test.

The missile can travel at speeds over five times the speed of sound, which allows it to evade most existing missile defence systems. It is designed for a range of over 1,500 kilometers. Unlike traditional ballistic missiles, this hypersonic missile has the ability to manoeuvre mid-flight, enhancing its effectiveness against enemy defences.

The successful test positions India among an elite group of nations—only the United States, Russia, and China have similar capabilities. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described this achievement as a "historic moment," emphasizing that it enhances India's strategic deterrence capabilities and strengthens its position in the global defence landscape. The missile's advanced technology is expected to provide a decisive edge in military operations, particularly in naval warfare where it can target enemy vessels with high precision from long distances.





United States





The U.S. has significantly ramped up its hypersonic weapons programs over the past decade, with major initiatives like the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) and the Army Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW). Recent Congressional allocations have provided $4.7 billion for FY2023, reflecting a strong commitment to these technologies. The U.S. has conducted successful tests of its hypersonic systems, moving closer to operational deployment despite ongoing challenges in testing and fielding these advanced weapons.





China





China has made remarkable strides in hypersonic technology, including a notable test in 2021 where a hypersonic glide vehicle reportedly circumnavigated the globe before hitting its target. This development raised alarms within the U.S. intelligence community regarding China's advancements in this field. Recent reports indicate that China is actively working on various hypersonic systems, including air-launched and ground-launched variants designed to enhance its long-range strike capabilities.





Russia





Russia claims to have operational hypersonic glide vehicles, such as the Avangard, which can reach speeds of Mach 27 and perform evasive manoeuvres that complicate interception efforts by traditional missile defence systems. The country has also deployed the Zircon missile, traveling at Mach 8, further solidifying its position as a leader in hypersonic technology.





Global Implications





The rapid development of hypersonic weapons is not limited to these three nations. Countries like India and Japan are also entering the fray. India recently conducted successful tests of its own hypersonic missile, enhancing its strategic deterrence capabilities amidst regional tensions with China and Pakistan. Japan is accelerating its hypersonic missile production in response to perceived threats from North Korea and China, indicating a broader trend of militarization in East Asia.





Strategic Concerns





The emergence of hypersonic missiles poses significant challenges for existing missile defence systems due to their speed and unpredictable flight paths. Analysts express concerns that these weapons could trigger a new security dilemma, where nations feel compelled to enhance their own military capabilities in response to perceived threats from rivals. As more countries develop hypersonic technologies, the risks associated with miscalculations or escalations in conflicts could increase dramatically.





The hypersonic arms race is reshaping global military dynamics as nations invest heavily in developing these advanced weapons systems. The implications for international security are profound, necessitating urgent discussions on arms control and defence strategies to mitigate potential escalations in conflict.







