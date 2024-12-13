



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently addressed the ongoing violence against minorities in Bangladesh, particularly targeting the Hindu community. During a session in the Lok Sabha, he emphasized that it is crucial for the Bangladeshi government to take responsibility for protecting its citizens, including minorities, stating, "the primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the Government of Bangladesh".





Jaishankar's remarks come amid reports of increasing violence against Hindus and other minorities following political upheaval in Bangladesh, which saw the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Since then, there have been numerous incidents of communal violence, including attacks on temples and religious gatherings during significant festivals like Durga Puja. Reports indicate that there were 88 incidents of communal violence acknowledged by Bangladeshi authorities, leading to arrests and heightened concerns over minority safety.





Jaishankar noted that India has expressed its concerns to the Bangladeshi government and is closely monitoring the situation through its High Commission in Dhaka. He stated that it is in Bangladesh's own interest to ensure the safety of its minorities, highlighting the importance of stability and security for fostering good relations with neighbouring countries.







