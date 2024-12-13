



India's space ambitions are being clearly articulated through the framework of Space Vision 2047, as outlined by ISRO Chairman S. Somanath. This initiative aims to position India as a leading global player in the space sector by the year 2047, coinciding with the centenary of India's independence. Here are the key components of this vision:





Key Objectives of Space Vision 2047





1. Human Spaceflight Program: Following the upcoming Gaganyaan mission, which is India's first crewed spaceflight, ISRO plans to advance its human spaceflight capabilities significantly. This includes a roadmap for sending astronauts to the Moon by 2040 and establishing a space station by 2035.





2. Development of a Space Station: The proposed Bharatiya Antariksha Station is set to enhance India's capabilities in human spaceflight and orbital research. It aims to be operational in low-Earth orbit and will accommodate a crew of three.





3. Lunar Exploration: India plans to conduct a lunar landing mission, Chandrayaan-4, which is currently in the conceptual phase with a targeted launch no earlier than 2028. This mission aims to collect lunar samples and return them to Earth, marking a significant step in India's lunar exploration efforts.





4. Expanding the Space Economy: ISRO aims to capture a larger share of the global space market, targeting an increase from 2% to a projected USD 1.5 trillion by 2047. This involves fostering private sector participation and enhancing domestic manufacturing capabilities for satellites and launch vehicles.





5. Technological Advancements: Somanath emphasized that advancements in technology have made it feasible for India to undertake ambitious projects like human missions to the Moon and building a space station. He noted that the country now has the necessary infrastructure and expertise to support these initiatives.





The vision aligns with broader national goals, including enhancing India's role in global security through space capabilities, particularly following recent discussions about renaming the Indian Air Force to include "space" in its title. The government is committed to supporting high-investment projects that align with this vision, indicating confidence in India's growing technological prowess.





India's Space Vision 2047 represents a comprehensive strategy aimed at not only achieving technological milestones but also inspiring future generations and fostering a self-sustaining space economy. As these plans unfold, India is poised to redefine its role on the international stage, showcasing its capabilities as an emerging space power.







