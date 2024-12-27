



The United Nations Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, has expressed strong condemnation regarding the recent airstrikes conducted by Pakistan's military in Paktika province, which reportedly resulted in the deaths of Afghan civilians, including women and children. In a statement shared on social media, Bennett stated, "I deplore the killing of Afghan civilians, including women and children, in reported airstrikes by Pakistan’s military in Paktika province on 24 December" and emphasized the need for an investigation to ensure accountability and adherence to international law.





The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has also called for an investigation following credible reports indicating that dozens of civilians were killed during these airstrikes. The Taliban government claims that 46 individuals died in the strikes, with many being refugees from Waziristan. UNAMA reiterated that military operations must take necessary precautions to prevent civilian harm and that all parties are obligated under international law to protect non-combatants during conflicts.





In response to the airstrikes, the Afghan government condemned the actions as a violation of sovereignty and a brutal disregard for civilian life. The situation has escalated tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with both sides exchanging accusations regarding the ongoing violence and its implications for regional security.





