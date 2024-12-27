



Finnish authorities have detained an oil tanker named Eagle S, suspected of being linked to the recent damage of undersea cables in the Baltic Sea, specifically the Estlink-2 power cable that connects Finland and Estonia. The incident occurred on December 25, when the cable was reported severed, prompting a swift investigation by Finnish customs and law enforcement agencies.





The Eagle S is registered in the Cook Islands and is believed to be part of Russia's "shadow fleet," a network of vessels used to evade Western sanctions on Russian oil exports. The ship was reportedly en route from St. Petersburg, Russia, to Port Said, Egypt, at the time of its detention.





Finnish officials suspect that the ship's anchor may have caused the damage to the Estlink-2 cable as well as disruptions to several other telecommunications cables in the area. The Finnish National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is treating this matter as a serious act of sabotage.





The incident has raised alarms about potential hybrid warfare tactics employed by Russia against critical infrastructure in Europe. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo emphasized the need for effective measures to combat the shadow fleet, which he noted contributes financially to Russia's military efforts in Ukraine. NATO has also expressed readiness to support Finland and Estonia in their investigations into this incident.





This event is part of a troubling trend involving attacks on critical infrastructure in Europe, following previous incidents such as the Nord Stream pipeline explosions. European leaders are calling for enhanced protective measures for undersea cables and other vital installations to prevent future sabotage and ensure regional security.







