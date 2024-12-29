



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reported the arrest of over 240 individuals identified as alleged members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad during a military operation at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza. This operation, which took place on December 28, 2024, was described by the IDF as targeting a Hamas command centre embedded within the hospital premises.





Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, was among those arrested. The IDF has labeled him a suspected operative of Hamas and is currently questioning him regarding his alleged involvement in terrorist activities.





Prior to the raid, approximately 350 patients, medical staff, and caregivers were evacuated to other facilities. The IDF coordinated this evacuation and provided humanitarian assistance, including fuel and medical supplies, amidst the operation.





Reports from the Gaza Health Ministry indicate that detainees faced mistreatment during the operation. Witnesses described scenes of humiliation, with patients being forced outside in harsh winter conditions. The hospital itself reportedly suffered significant damage during the raid, with some sources claiming it was set on fire by Israeli forces.





The IDF justified the operation by asserting that the hospital was being used for military purposes by Hamas, claiming that some detainees attempted to disguise themselves as patients to evade capture.





The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed its shock at the raid, emphasizing concerns over the humanitarian impact on one of the last functioning hospitals in northern Gaza. The situation remains tense as local officials and health authorities call for international intervention to address the ongoing violence and its effects on civilians.





This operation is part of Israel's broader military efforts in Gaza following escalated hostilities since October 2023, particularly after a significant attack by Hamas that resulted in numerous casualties in Israel.





ANI







