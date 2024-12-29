



At least 62 people have died following a tragic plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea. The incident involved a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800, which was carrying 181 individuals (175 passengers and 6 crew members) and was returning from Bangkok when it veered off the runway during landing around 9:07 AM local time on December 29, 2024. The aircraft reportedly struck a fence and erupted into flames shortly after impact.





The aircraft involved was Jeju Air flight 7C 2216, which was attempting to land at Muan International Airport around 9 AM local time.





The plane, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, was returning from Bangkok. The majority of passengers were South Korean nationals, with two Thai nationals also on board.





Preliminary investigations suggest that a possible landing gear failure, potentially caused by a bird strike, may have led to the crash. Authorities have launched an on-site investigation to determine the exact cause.





Rescue Operations: Emergency services responded quickly, deploying over 80 firefighters to extinguish the flames and assist in evacuating trapped passengers from the rear section of the aircraft. Efforts are ongoing to ensure all individuals are accounted for.





South Korea's acting president, Choi Sang-mok, has called for comprehensive rescue efforts and mobilization of resources to assist in the ongoing operations at the crash site.





This tragic event marks one of the deadliest aviation incidents in recent South Korean history, prompting widespread media coverage and international concern.





ANI







