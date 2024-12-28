



India's need for a third aircraft carrier stems from several strategic, operational, and geopolitical considerations. As the Indian Navy seeks to enhance its maritime capabilities, the addition of a third carrier is viewed as essential for maintaining regional stability and asserting India's influence in the Indo-Pacific.





Strategic Imperatives: Continuous Operational Readiness





The Indian Navy currently operates two aircraft carriers: INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant. To ensure that at least two carriers are operational at any given time—one on each coast—having a third carrier is crucial. This allows for one carrier to be in maintenance or refit while the others are deployed, thereby maintaining a constant naval presence and operational readiness in both the eastern and western seaboards of India.





Strategic Necessity

India currently operates two aircraft carriers: the INS Vikramaditya and the INS Vikrant. These vessels utilize Short Take-Off but Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) technology, which limits their operational capabilities compared to the Catapult Assisted Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (CATOBAR) systems employed by advanced carriers like China's Fujian. A third carrier, likely to be designed with CATOBAR technology, would significantly enhance India's naval power, allowing for a more diverse and capable air wing that includes heavier aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Technological Aspects

Design And Capabilities: The proposed IAC-2 is expected to be larger than its predecessors, potentially featuring CATOBAR (Catapult Assisted Take-Off But Arrested Recovery) technology, which would enhance its operational capabilities compared to the current STOBAR (Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery) systems used by Indian carriers. This technological leap would allow for more efficient aircraft operations and greater payload capacities.

International Collaboration: India is exploring partnerships with countries like France and the United States for technology transfer related to advanced systems such as electromagnetic catapults (EMALS) and fighter jets tailored for carrier operations. Such collaborations could help mitigate costs and accelerate development timelines.



Enhanced Force Projection





A third aircraft carrier would significantly enhance India's ability to project power across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). This capability is vital for protecting sea lines of communication and responding to emerging threats, especially in light of increasing Chinese naval activities in the region. The proposed new carrier, potentially equipped with advanced technologies like CATOBAR (Catapult Assisted Take-Off But Arrested Recovery) systems, would allow for a more diverse and capable air wing, including heavier aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).





Countering Regional Threats





With China's expanding naval capabilities—including its own fleet of aircraft carriers—India's acquisition of a third carrier is seen as a necessary step to maintain a balance of power in the IOR. The presence of an additional carrier would enhance India’s deterrence posture against potential adversaries and solidify its role as a net security provider in the region.





The Indo-Pacific is characterized by intense competition among major powers, particularly between China and the United States. This rivalry complicates India's efforts to maintain a balanced foreign policy while asserting its influence in the region. China's assertive actions, including its naval expansion and infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), have been perceived as attempts to encircle India and challenge its regional ambitions.





Strengthening Alliances





Possessing a third aircraft carrier would bolster India's strategic partnerships, particularly with nations involved in the Quad (the United States, Japan, and Australia). Enhanced naval capabilities would facilitate joint exercises and operations, reinforcing collective security efforts against common threats.





Economic And Industrial Considerations





The construction of a third aircraft carrier would not only strengthen naval capabilities but also stimulate India's defence manufacturing sector. It represents an opportunity for indigenization and technological advancement within the domestic shipbuilding industry. The experience gained from building previous carriers can be leveraged to reduce costs and improve efficiency for future projects.





Investing in a new aircraft carrier is expected to create jobs and foster technological innovations within India’s defence sector. The economic implications extend beyond military benefits, contributing to broader national development goals.





The strategic necessity of acquiring a third aircraft carrier for the Indian Navy is underscored by operational requirements, geopolitical dynamics, and economic benefits. As India navigates an increasingly complex maritime environment, bolstering its naval capabilities through this acquisition is not merely advantageous; it is imperative for safeguarding national interests and maintaining regional stability in the Indo-Pacific.





