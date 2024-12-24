



India and Vietnam are on the brink of finalizing a substantial defence agreement involving the BrahMos missile system, valued at approximately $700 million. This deal marks a significant milestone in the defence cooperation between the two nations and is expected to enhance Vietnam's military capabilities.





Nature of the Agreement: The deal will involve orders for the BrahMos missile system from both the Vietnamese Army and Navy, showcasing its versatility for land, sea, and air platforms.





Current Status: Both countries are working on finalising procedural and technical aspects, with discussions already taking place regarding techno-commercial details. The formal signing could occur within the next few months.





Strategic Importance: The BrahMos missile system is known for its precision strike capabilities, supersonic speed, and a range exceeding 400 km. This acquisition is expected to provide Vietnam with significant strategic advantages in regional security.





Defence Cooperation: This agreement is part of a broader effort to strengthen defence ties between India and Vietnam. Previous collaborations include India's provision of high-speed guard boats and a missile corvette to Vietnam under a $100 million Defence Line of Credit.





Technological Exchange: Vietnam is anticipated to benefit from India's willingness to share advanced defence technologies, which may include infrastructure development and training support for personnel.





Regional Dynamics: The deal is seen as a response to increasing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly concerning China's growing military presence. It could also pave the way for further collaborations in defence manufacturing and technology development between India and Vietnam.





The BrahMos missile earned its credibility during a 2017 test in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The missile flawlessly hit a moving target at sea from a ground-based launcher, reinforcing its claim as one of the world’s most precise cruise missiles.





The missile’s operational success and adaptability have made it a hallmark of India’s defence exports, representing not just military prowess but also strategic alliances.





The impending $700 million BrahMos missile deal not only signifies a leap in India-Vietnam defence relations but also aligns with India's strategic goal of expanding its defence exports. As both nations finalize this agreement, it reinforces their commitment to enhancing regional security and stability in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.







