



ISRO has achieved a significant milestone with the successful testing of its CE20 cryogenic engine, which is crucial for India's upcoming Gaganyaan mission, marking the country's first manned spaceflight. The critical sea-level hot test was conducted on November 29, 2024, at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu. This test demonstrated the engine's restart capabilities and its ability to operate at a thrust level of 20 tonnes, an upgrade from its previous capacity of 19 tonnes.





Key Features of The CE20 Engine





Indigenous Development: The CE20 engine was developed by ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) and has already powered six successful LVM3 missions, including Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3.





Thrust Capability: Initially qualified for 19 tons, the engine is now capable of producing up to 22 tonnes of thrust for future missions, enhancing payload capacity significantly.





Innovative Technology: The test incorporated a multi-element igniter and a nozzle protection system to mitigate challenges associated with high-area ratio nozzle testing. This innovation allows for a more cost-effective and less complex acceptance testing process.





The test, conducted at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, demonstrated the engine’s ability to restart—a critical requirement for human spaceflight missions. This development marks a major milestone in ISRO’s quest to enhance the reliability and capability of its launch systems.





This year’s sea-level test introduced several ground breaking innovations:

Multi-Element Igniter: Successfully tested to enable the engine’s restart capability, crucial for in-space manoeuvres.

Nozzle Protection System: An innovation designed to address challenges like flow separation within the nozzle, which could otherwise lead to vibrations, thermal issues, and potential damage. This system replaces the traditional High-Altitude Test (HAT) with a more cost-effective and simpler solution.

Vacuum Ignition: The engine demonstrated the ability to ignite in a vacuum environment during earlier ground tests, addressing a key challenge in cryogenic propulsion.

ISRO reported that the Nozzle Protection System mitigated all complexities, paving the way for safer and more efficient testing.





Importance For Manned Missions





The CE20 engine's successful test is a vital step towards the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space. The ability to restart the engine in flight is particularly challenging but essential for complex missions. ISRO has validated this capability through rigorous testing, demonstrating their advanced engineering prowess in cryogenic technology.





