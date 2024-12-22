



A terrorist associate was arrested in the Nadihal area of Bandipora, North Kashmir, on December 21, 2024. The arrest was made by a joint team of police and security forces, who recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during the operation.





The individual has been identified as Shoaib Waseem Ahmad Malik, a resident of Gundpora Rampura in Bandipora. Authorities reported that he was found in possession of a pistol and additional ammunition at the time of his arrest.





This incident highlights ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat terrorism in the region, as security agencies remain vigilant against militant activities.





ANI







