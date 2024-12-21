



India actively participated in the 24th BIMSTEC Senior Officials Meeting (SOM), which was hosted virtually by Thailand on December 19, 2024. The Indian delegation was represented by Shri Jaideep Mazumdar, the Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs.





During this meeting, the officials reviewed the progress made within the BIMSTEC framework since their last gathering in March 2023.





Key areas of discussion included:





Sustainable Development

Connectivity

Security

People-to-People Exchanges





The meeting also focused on finalizing several documents related to Plans of Action for cooperation in specific areas and establishing new mechanisms for collaboration with external partners. Preparations for the upcoming 6th BIMSTEC Summit were also a significant topic of discussion. The Indian delegation reiterated India's commitment to BIMSTEC and its vision for a robust and prosperous regional future, aligning with India's strategic policies such as Neighbourhood First and Act East.







