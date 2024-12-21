



Police have arrested the driver, a 50-year-old Saudi doctor who first came to Germany in 2006





At least two people have been killed and 68 others injured after a car ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on the evening of December 20, 2024. The incident occurred around 7 PM local time and is being treated as a suspected attack by authorities. The driver, identified as a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian physician, has been arrested following the incident.





The local government officials described the scene as horrific, with many victims suffering severe injuries. Reports indicate that among the injured, 15 individuals are in critical condition, while others have sustained varying degrees of injuries. Regional government spokespersons have stated that this was likely a deliberate act, and police have cordoned off the area for investigation.





German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his condolences on social media, stating, "My thoughts are with the victims and their families," and commended the emergency services for their quick response. This tragic event echoes a similar attack that took place in Berlin in 2016, where a truck was driven into a Christmas market, resulting in multiple fatalities.





As investigations continue, local authorities are assessing the situation to ensure public safety during this festive season.







