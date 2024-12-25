



The Biden administration has made significant strides in diversity by appointing a record 130 Indian Americans to key positions. This milestone reflects the growing influence and representation of the Indian-American community, which constitutes about 1% of the U.S. population.





The Biden administration's appointments surpass those of previous administrations, with former President Trump having appointed over 80 Indian Americans and President Obama around 60 during his two terms.





The appointments include individuals in various high-level roles across multiple federal agencies, showcasing a commitment to diversity and inclusion within the government. Notable figures include:





Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, who is of Indian descent.





Rahul Verma, the Deputy Secretary of State.





Raj Panjabi, Senior Director for Global Health Security and Biodefense on the National Security Council, who highlighted the importance of these appointments during a recent event.





The presence of Indian Americans in the Biden administration not only reflects their contributions to American society but also strengthens ties between the United States and India. President Biden has emphasized the shared values and goals between the two nations, which are further reinforced by the achievements of the Indian-American diaspora.





The administration's efforts have encouraged political engagement within the Indian-American community, with over 40 Indian Americans elected to various offices across the country, including four in the U.S. House of Representatives.





This record number of appointments is seen as a significant step towards ensuring that government leadership reflects the diversity of the nation and addresses the needs and priorities of all communities.







