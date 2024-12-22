



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait on December 21-22, 2024, marks the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years, emphasizing the strengthening of bilateral relations between India and Kuwait.





Prime Minister Modi's two-day visit to Kuwait aims to enhance bilateral relations in defence and trade. Discussions on investment treaties and cooperation pacts are anticipated, alongside a focus on Indian workers' welfare and participation in the Gulf Cup tournament.

Here are a few key points:





Bilateral Discussions: Modi will engage in talks with key Kuwaiti leaders, including Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah. The agenda includes discussions on trade, investment, energy cooperation, and a potential defence cooperation agreement.





Focus On Indian Diaspora: The Prime Minister will interact with the Indian community in Kuwait, which is the largest expatriate group in the country, numbering around one million. This engagement underscores India's commitment to its diaspora.





Cultural Event 'Hala Modi': A major highlight of the visit will be the 'Hala Modi' event at Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex, celebrating India-Kuwait ties and the contributions of the Indian community.





Labour Camp Visit: Modi plans to visit an Indian labour camp to meet blue-collar workers, reflecting India's recognition of their contributions to Kuwait's economy.





Ceremonial Welcome: Upon arrival, Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Bayan Palace, which included a guard of honour. This signifies the importance of his visit to Kuwait.





Economic Ties: India is among Kuwait's top trading partners, with bilateral trade valued at approximately USD 10.47 billion in the financial year 2023-24. Kuwait also supplies about 3% of India's crude oil needs.





Defence Cooperation: Strengthening defence ties is a key focus of this visit. Both nations are expected to discuss a bilateral investment treaty and finalize several agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in various sectors.





Gulf Cup Attendance: Modi will attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup as a special guest of the Emir, further solidifying cultural ties between India and Kuwait.





Future Roadmap: The visit is seen as an opportunity to outline a roadmap for a futuristic partnership between India and Kuwait, focusing on shared interests in peace, security, and stability in the West Asia region.





News Agencies







