



India has officially opposed a proposal led by China regarding the Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) at the World Trade Organization (WTO). This proposal, which is supported by around 130 countries, aims to create binding agreements on investment facilitation among signatory nations. However, India argues that investment issues fall outside the WTO's mandate and that such a move would dilute the multilateral nature of the organization.





India categorizes the IFD proposal as a non-trade issue, asserting that it should not be included in WTO discussions, which should focus strictly on trade matters.





India is fundamentally against plurilateral agreements within multilateral platforms like the WTO. The IFD proposal could lead to a scenario where only certain countries benefit, undermining the principle of consensus-based decision-making that governs WTO operations.





Indian officials have expressed concerns that the proposal may not serve the interests of developing nations and could impose additional burdens rather than providing benefits. The country emphasizes the need for a clear definition of goods involved in electronic transmissions and is also opposing an extension of customs duties exemption on e-commerce transactions, which has been a contentious issue at the WTO since 1998.





These issues are set to be discussed at the upcoming 13th ministerial meeting of the WTO, where India will continue to advocate for its stance against the IFD proposal and seek to protect its interests in digital trade policies.





India's opposition to China's IFD proposal reflects broader concerns about maintaining the integrity of multilateral trade frameworks and protecting the interests of developing nations within global trade discussions.







