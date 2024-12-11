



The return of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to Earth has been postponed to December 12 due to unfavourable weather conditions at the splashdown sites near Florida. Originally scheduled for December 6, the delay allows for increased sunlight exposure at the International Space Station (ISS), which can impact operational environments.





While awaiting Dragon's departure, the ISS crew is actively engaged in various science experiments and maintenance tasks. They are also preparing for upcoming spacewalks, including servicing equipment and conducting research experiments.





Upcoming Spacewalk: Roscosmos cosmonauts are preparing for the final spacewalk of the year, scheduled for December 19. This spacewalk will focus on hardware relocation and retrieval of scientific experiments from the station.







