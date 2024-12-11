



Former South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun attempted suicide while in custody on December 11, 2024. This incident occurred shortly after his arrest related to allegations of involvement in a controversial martial law declaration by President Yoon Suk Yeol, which had sparked significant political turmoil in the country.





Kim was apprehended on December 8, 2024, following President Yoon's brief and tumultuous announcement of martial law on December 3. This declaration was met with widespread public outrage and was quickly revoked after a unanimous vote in the National Assembly against it. Kim is accused of playing a crucial role in this failed attempt to impose martial law and has been charged with insurrection and abuse of power.





Suicide Attempt





According to officials from the Korea Correctional Service, Kim's attempt to take his life involved using his underwear as a means to do so. He was reported to have attempted suicide before a formal arrest warrant was issued late on December 10. Following the incident, he was placed in solitary confinement but is currently reported to be in stable condition.





Ongoing Investigation





Kim's arrest marks the first significant legal action taken in connection with the martial law incident. The investigation is ongoing, with prosecutors examining the roles of various officials involved in the declaration. The situation remains fluid as further developments are anticipated, particularly regarding potential additional charges against President Yoon himself.





This case highlights the severe political consequences stemming from the martial law declaration and reflects the intense scrutiny facing South Korean leadership during this crisis.







