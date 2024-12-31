



The Indian Army has recently achieved 88% self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) in ammunition production, marking a significant milestone in its efforts to reduce dependence on imports and bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities. This achievement is part of a broader initiative under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) program, which aims to enhance India's defence manufacturing sector.





The Indian Army has identified local sources for approximately 150 out of 175 types of ammunition it utilizes. This strategic move is expected to eliminate the need for ammunition imports by the financial year 2025-26.





On December 15, 2023, the Ministry of Defence signed a significant contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of electronic fuzes over a period of 10 years, valued at Rs 5,336.25 crore. This contract is aimed at enhancing the Army's artillery capabilities and ensuring sustained operational readiness.





The corporatization of Ordnance Factories and the increasing participation of private sector players have played a crucial role in boosting domestic production capabilities. Currently, about 85% of the ammunition requirements are met through indigenous production, with contributions from both public and private sectors.





The Indian Army plans to further expand its indigenization efforts by focusing on developing next-generation ammunition technologies. This includes identifying several types of ammunition for domestic production, which will help broaden the local vendor base and enhance operational capabilities.





Achieving 88% self-reliance in ammunition not only strengthens the Indian Army's operational preparedness but also positions India as a potential leader in the global ammunition market. This shift towards domestic production fosters greater control over supply chains and reduces reliance on foreign vendors, thereby enhancing India's strategic autonomy in defense matters.





Overall, these developments reflect a significant transformation in India's defence landscape, driven by a commitment to self-sufficiency and modernization.





