



Violence erupted during a protest in Karachi on December 31, 2024, as police attempted to disperse demonstrators from the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) party. The protests were organized in solidarity with the residents of Parachinar, who have been demanding justice amid ongoing violence in their region.





Authorities used tear gas shelling and baton charges at multiple locations, including Abbas Town and Kamran Chowrangi, leading to clashes that resulted in injuries to at least 11 individuals, including six police officers. Reports indicate that some protesters retaliated by throwing stones at the police.





Among the injured was a police officer who sustained a critical gunshot wound. The police have also detained several protesters for their actions during the unrest.





Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah condemned the violence and emphasized that while citizens have the right to protest, damaging public property would not be tolerated. He stated that designated platforms for protests should be utilized appropriately.





MWM leaders criticized the police's heavy-handed tactics, asserting that their protests were peaceful and aimed at highlighting the plight of Parachinar residents. They vowed to continue their demonstrations despite police actions.





ANI







