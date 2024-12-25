



Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) detachments of the Indian Army demonstrated remarkable precision during a high-altitude exercise conducted at an elevation of 15,000 feet under extreme conditions.





Operating in temperatures as low as -9°C and complete darkness, the teams showcased their capability to engage targets with advanced technology.





The exercise held under the aegis of the Trishakti Corps, highlighted the Army's ability to master challenges posed by harsh terrain and adverse weather conditions.





The detachments utilized state-of-the-art ATGM systems to hit targets with pinpoint accuracy, reaffirming their readiness to neutralize threats in any scenario.





