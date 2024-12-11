



Nepal Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel has commenced an official visit to India from December 11 to 14, 2024, aimed at strengthening defence ties between the two countries.





During his visit, General Sigdel is scheduled to meet with top Indian military officials, including his counterpart, General Upendra Dwivedi. The discussions will focus on enhancing military cooperation and exploring new avenues for defence collaboration.





In addition to official meetings, General Sigdel plans to visit Ayodhya to pay respects at the Ram temple, highlighting the cultural ties between Nepal and India.





This visit is seen as a crucial step in bolstering the longstanding military relationship between Nepal and India, particularly in light of regional security dynamics. It reflects both nations' commitment to fostering closer defense cooperation.





Overall, General Sigdel's visit underscores the importance of military diplomacy and collaboration in ensuring regional stability and security.







