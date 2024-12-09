



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the commissioning ceremony of the INS Tushil, a multi-role stealth guided missile frigate, at Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia, on December 9, 2024. This event marks a significant milestone in India's naval capabilities and its long-standing defence partnership with Russia.





INS Tushil is an upgraded Krivak-III class frigate under Project 1135.6. It is the seventh ship in this series, with six others already operational in the Indian Navy, including three Talwar-class and three Teg-class frigates.





The frigate measures 125 meters in length and weighs approximately 3,900 tons. It integrates advanced Russian and Indian technologies, boasting enhanced stealth features and stability characteristics.





India has made significant indigenous contributions. The ship includes 26% indigenous content, with the number of Indian-made systems increasing to 33. Key contributors to its construction include BrahMos Aerospace, Bharat Electronics Limited, and other major Indian defence firms.





An Indian team from the Warship Overseeing Team monitored the construction process closely at the Kaliningrad shipyard.





INS Tushil has undergone extensive trials since January 2024, achieving speeds over 30 knots during testing. These trials validated all onboard Russian equipment and weapon systems.





Upon commissioning, it will join the Western Fleet of the Indian Navy, enhancing India's operational capabilities in the Indian Ocean amid increasing maritime activities from regional powers like China.





The name "Tushil" translates to "protector shield," reflecting its intended role in safeguarding India's maritime interests. Its motto—“Nirbhay, Abhedya Aur Balsheel” (Fearless, Indomitable, and Resolute)—emphasizes the ship's mission and the Navy's commitment to national security.







