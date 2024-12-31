



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has articulated a vision for India to become a developed nation by 2047, emphasizing that the Indian Armed Forces will be among the most modern and strongest globally by that time. In a recent address at the Army War College in Mhow, Singh highlighted the interconnectedness of economic prosperity and national security, stating that a robust economy is essential for a strong security framework and vice versa.





Singh reiterated the government's commitment to transforming India into a developed nation, known as "Viksit Bharat," by the centenary of its independence. He emphasized that achieving this goal requires a modernized military capable of addressing contemporary threats.





The Indian military is undergoing significant modernization, including the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, cyber warfare capabilities, and enhanced weaponry. Singh noted that defence exports have surged from ₹2,000 crore to over ₹21,000 crore in the past decade, with ambitions to reach ₹50,000 crore by 2029.





A strong focus has been placed on enhancing integration and joint operations among the Army, Navy, and Air Force. This approach aims to improve operational readiness and efficiency in facing future challenges collectively.





Singh acknowledged the rise of unconventional warfare methods, including cyber attacks and information warfare, which pose significant challenges today. He called for military training institutions to adapt and prepare personnel for these evolving threats.





The Indian Army has laid out a comprehensive roadmap aimed at becoming a modern, agile force. This includes upgrading mechanized forces and artillery while fostering self-reliance in defense production.





Singh's statements reflect a strategic commitment to not only enhance India's military capabilities but also to ensure that these advancements align with broader national goals of economic growth and security.





PTI







