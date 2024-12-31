



The Indian Navy is set to enhance its submarine capabilities with the introduction of next-generation torpedoes, specifically the Electronic Heavy Weight Torpedo (EHWT), developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with the Naval Group from France. This initiative is part of a broader modernization effort for the Kalvari-class submarines, which currently includes five operational vessels, with plans for additional units.





Integration of New Technologies





Electronic Heavy Weight Torpedo (EHWT):





The EHWT is designed to significantly boost the firepower of the Kalvari-class submarines. It incorporates advanced technologies that enhance its range and lethality compared to existing systems.





The torpedo features safety mechanisms that prevent accidental detonation, even in extreme conditions such as fire or mishandling on board the submarine.





Air Independent Propulsion (AIP):





Alongside the EHWT, the Indian Navy will also integrate AIP technology, allowing submarines to operate underwater for extended periods without surfacing. This capability is crucial for stealth operations and enhances overall operational effectiveness.





Contracts And Collaborations:





The Indian Ministry of Defence has signed contracts worth approximately ₹877 crore for the EHWT integration and ₹1,990 crore for the AIP technology. These projects are expected to be completed in collaboration with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai.





Additional Context On Submarine Torpedo Advancements





Varunastra Torpedo: The Indian Navy has already successfully integrated the Varunastra heavy-weight torpedo into its arsenal, which has proven effective since its induction in 2016. The new EHWT will complement this existing capability by providing enhanced features and performance metrics.





Global Trends: Similar advancements are occurring in other navies worldwide. For example, the U.S. Navy is upgrading its torpedo systems by leveraging cloud computing and developing new lightweight torpedoes that improve lethality and operational depth.





Overall, these developments reflect a significant enhancement of the Indian Navy's underwater warfare capabilities, ensuring that it remains competitive in modern naval operations.





