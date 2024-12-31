



Army Chief Reviews Operational Preparedness: General Upendra Dwivedi visited Dehradun on December 30, 2024, to assess the operational readiness of troops stationed in the region. This visit reflects a proactive approach to ensure mission readiness and boost troop morale in challenging terrains.





During his visit, Gen Dwivedi interacted with soldiers, commending their professionalism and dedication. He emphasized the importance of modernizing equipment and improving training standards to meet future challenges.





The Army Chief received detailed briefings from senior officers, including Lt Gen D G Misra and Maj Gen Naveen Mahajan. These briefings covered operational capabilities, ongoing security initiatives, and infrastructure development in the area.





Gen Dwivedi reaffirmed the leadership's commitment to the welfare of soldiers and their families, acknowledging their sacrifices for the nation. He also extended New Year wishes to all personnel during his address.





This visit underscores the Indian Army's continuous efforts to maintain high operational standards and readiness in a dynamic security environment.





