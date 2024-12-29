



On December 28, 2024, Dr. Samir V Kamat, the Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D) and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), presided over the steel cutting ceremony for the Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system at the L&T Hazira facility.





The AIP technology, developed by DRDO for INS Kalvari class of Submarine is being manufactured by L&T Precision Systems and Engineering under technology transfer from DRDO. Secretary DDR&D during the ceremony expressed happiness about good progress of the AIP system manufacturing.





Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO presided over the steel cutting ceremony of Air independent propulsion (AIP) at L&T Hazira facility toady. It is an important milestone in AIP programme and marks begining of the AIP manufacturing process. pic.twitter.com/XRGdxjM2WX — DRDO (@DRDO_India) December 28, 2024





This event marks a significant milestone in India's AIP program, which is crucial for enhancing the operational capabilities of submarines by allowing them to remain submerged for extended periods without surfacing for air.





During the ceremony, Dr. Kamat expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the AIP system's development, highlighting its potential impact on the Indian Navy's submarine fleet.





The AIP technology, particularly the fuel cell-based variant being developed by DRDO in collaboration with industry partners like L&T and Thermax, is expected to significantly improve the submerged endurance of diesel-electric submarines.





DRDO X Handle







