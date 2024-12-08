



India is embarking on an ambitious project to develop two indigenous nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs), a significant advancement in its naval capabilities. The Indian Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, confirmed that the project has received government approval and is expected to take approximately 4-5 years for design and another 5 years for construction, leading to a projected delivery timeline of 2036-37 for the first submarine and 2038-39 for the second.





The SSNs are a critical requirement for the Navy to keep a watch over the Indo-Pacific as they give unlimited endurance to perform a variety of tasks with their endurance only limited by that of the crew.





Project Overview





Project Name: Project 77 (formerly Project 75 Alpha)





Submarine Type: Nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs)





Total Planned: Six SSNs, with the first two currently under development





Indigenous Content: Approximately 95%, with foreign assistance limited to design consultancy





Timeline





Design Phase: Expected to last 4-5 years

Construction Phase: Expected to last an additional 5 years

First Submarine Delivery: Anticipated by 2036-37

Second Submarine Delivery: Expected by 2038-39





Specifications





Reactor Type: 190 MW pressurized light-water reactor

Displacement: Approximately 10,000 tons

Speed: Over 30 knots





In the capabilities front the submarines will be equipped for anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, as well as land-attack missions using cruise missiles.





Significance of Indigenisation





The significance of the 95% indigenous content in India's nuclear attack submarines is multifaceted, impacting national security, economic growth, and technological advancement.





Achieving 95% indigenous content reduces dependency on foreign suppliers for critical defence capabilities. This is particularly important in the context of regional security threats, especially from China and Pakistan, as it enhances India's strategic autonomy.





Indigenous production allows for quicker upgrades and repairs, ensuring that the submarines can be maintained and modernized without relying on external entities, which is crucial for operational effectiveness in a rapidly changing geopolitical environment.





The project is expected to generate a significant number of jobs in both public and private sectors within India’s defence industry. This aligns with the government's broader goals of boosting domestic manufacturing and creating employment opportunities.





By involving major private sector firms alongside public organizations like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the initiative fosters growth in India's defence industrial base, encouraging innovation and competition.





The project will enhance local expertise in submarine design and construction, contributing to a skilled workforce capable of supporting future defence projects. This knowledge transfer is essential for sustaining long-term advancements in military technology.





A focus on indigenous content promotes research and development within India, leading to innovations that could benefit not just military applications but also civilian technologies.





While the project aims for high levels of indigenization, limited foreign assistance for design consultancy allows India to leverage international expertise without compromising on self-sufficiency. This balance is crucial as India seeks to develop advanced capabilities while maintaining control over its defence technologies.





This development is part of India's broader strategy to enhance its naval power in response to regional security challenges, particularly from China. The project reflects India's growing confidence in its defence manufacturing capabilities and aims to establish a robust indigenous submarine fleet capable of operating effectively in contested maritime environments.







