



Ajit Doval, India's National Security Adviser (NSA), is scheduled to visit Beijing this month for a crucial meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This meeting is part of the ongoing Special Representative dialogue aimed at addressing the longstanding border disputes and enhancing bilateral relations between India and China.





The exact date of Doval's visit has not been disclosed, but it is expected to occur later in December 2024.





The primary focus will be on reviewing progress on disengagement efforts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where tensions have persisted since the military standoff began in 2020. Both nations aim to solidify peace and stability in border areas, which is seen as essential for normalizing overall bilateral relations.





Doval and Wang Yi previously met on September 12, 2024, during the BRICS National Security Advisors meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia. In that meeting, they expressed a commitment to expedite "complete disengagement" at friction points along the border, acknowledging that around 75% of disengagement issues had been resolved.





What Is Special Representatives Mechanism?



The Special Representative mechanism on the India-China boundary question (SR/SRM) was established in 2003 as a diplomatic initiative aimed at resolving the long-standing boundary disputes between India and China. This mechanism was proposed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his visit to China in 1979 and was formalized during his visit as Prime Minister in June 2003, when both nations agreed to appoint Special Representatives to explore a framework for boundary settlement.

The primary objective of the SR mechanism is to seek a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable solution to the border issue, which has been a source of tension since the Sino-Indian War in 1962. The mechanism operates through a series of meetings between designated Special Representatives from both countries, who discuss the political parameters and guiding principles for resolving the boundary question.

Key Steps In The SR Mechanism



The first step involved signing the Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for the Settlement of the India-China Boundary Question in 2005. The second step aims to establish a comprehensive framework for a final settlement. The final step involves delineating and demarcating the boundary itself.





This upcoming meeting underscores a potential thaw in relations between India and China, which have been strained due to various geopolitical tensions. The dialogue is seen as an opportunity to build upon recent diplomatic engagements aimed at fostering cooperation and addressing mutual security concerns.







