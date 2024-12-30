



INS Tushil, India's newest stealth missile frigate, is on its way to India after being commissioned in Russia on December 9, 2024. The ship set sail from Kaliningrad on December 17 and is expected to reach the western coast of India by mid-February 2025.





INS Tushil was commissioned at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted its significance for India's maritime capabilities. The frigate began its operational deployment immediately after setting sail.





INS Tushil is part of a $2.5 billion deal with Russia for four more Krivak/Talwar class stealth frigates for the Indian Navy. Two of these ships are being built at the Yantar shipyard in Russia, while the remaining two will be constructed at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) with technology transfer from Russia. The second frigate, named Tamal, is expected to be commissioned into the Indian Navy in mid-2025.

INS Tushil is constructed under the Project 1135.6 program, which includes upgraded Krivak III class frigates.

The frigate has a displacement of approximately 3,900 tons and measures about 125 meters in length. It is designed for blue-water operations and is equipped with advanced weaponry, including BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Shtil surface-to-air missiles.

INS Tushil boasts around 26% indigenous content, which is double that of its predecessors. This includes contributions from various Indian firms such as Bharat Electronics Limited and BrahMos Aerospace.





The ship represents a blend of Russian and Indian technologies, designed for multi-role operations across various naval warfare dimensions.





During its journey to India, INS Tushil will navigate through the Baltic Sea, North Sea, and Atlantic Ocean before entering the Indian Ocean. It will make several port calls in friendly nations and engage in joint exercises and maritime partnerships aimed at enhancing regional naval cooperation.





This acquisition is part of a larger $2.5 billion deal with Russia for four stealth frigates, reinforcing India's naval capabilities amid increasing maritime activities in the region, particularly from China's PLA Navy.





